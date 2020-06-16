LaVetta J. Hughbanks Bryant

LaVetta J Kite Hughbanks Bryant at the age of 94 passed away on 6/12/2020 at Maplewood of Sauk City WI.

She was born on May 29, 1926 at Muscoda WI, the daughter of Buford and May Merwin-Kite and had 13 sisters and brothers. She attended school at the Kite school in Boaz WI. She was united in marriage to Clifford Hughbanks and they had five children. She then married Duane Bryant and they enjoyed 50 years together.

LaVetta enjoyed life, family and friends. Mom loved to cook for her family and she was famous for her cookies, pies and birthday cakes with the silly little flowers she made. She loved to stir the pot and watch what happened. She loved traveling out west, camping and spending winters in San Diego. Through the years she worked at Bruenigs Truck Stop, Riverview Ballroom and Grabers.

She was preceded in death by Clifford Hughbanks, sons-in-law John Nolden, Albert Gomez and Bob Wick, a grandson Leonard Bittner, brother Carl Kite, sisters Madlyn Gabrielson, Nellie Muller, LaVene Mistick, and brothers-in-law Joe Mistick, Albert Grenie, LaVerne Kotte, Thomas Virnig, Doug Gabrielson and Don Muller.

She is survived by her husband Duane Bryant, her children Jean (Gene) Hughbanks-Bittner, Vickie Hughbanks-Gomez, Clifford Roger (Rita) Hughbanks, John Jack (Beverly) Hughbanks and Karen Hughbanks-Nolden. Brother and sister-in-law LaVerne Bryant and Ardith Xander. Step daughters Linda Wick, Vickie (James) Fredrick. Grandchildren Daniel Bittner, Lori Taylor-Richard, Bradley Gomez, Deanna Gomez, Nicholas Nolden, Nathan Nolden, Jeffrey Hughbanks, Tabitha Hughbanks-Bone, Tasha Hughbanks-Johnson. Step grandchildren Todd Wick, Tammy McKeowen, Noel Fredrick, Micah Fredrick and Frank Fredrick, 15 great-grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren. Sisters and brothers, Neva Virnig, David (Helen) Kite, Betty Kotte, Carolyn Kite, Charlotte (Don) Carlberg, Maxine (Art) Krattiger, Wayne (Marge) Kite, Nancy (Gene) Hach.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI. A visitation will be held from 9 am until service time on Friday. Burial will take place at Sauk City Cemetery Sauk City, WI.