LaVerne “Pearlie” P. Kindschi

LaVerne “Pearlie” Pearl Kindschi, age 83, died peacefully on July 5, 2020, at Pine Villa Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac, WI.

Pearlie was born on January 3,1937, at her grandmother’s home in North Freedom, WI to Wilbert and Myrtle Schaefer. Pearlie attended elementary school at Diamond Hill School in rural North Freedom and in 1954 graduated from Reedsburg High School.

On September 15, 1956, Pearlie married Verne W. Kindschi and moved to the family farm outside of Prairie du Sac. She was the bookkeeper at Woolworths in Baraboo until they adopted their son Brian in 1965. Three years later they adopted their daughter Susan and their family was complete. Pearlie was a hardworking farm wife. To her it was more than work; it was a part of her and an expression of her love. She fed farm workers at noon 6 days a week, did the farm books with Alice Kindschi and was an amazing wife, mom, daughter and daughter-in-law. After Brian graduated from high school, Pearlie went to work at Marie’s Dress Shop in Sauk City with her mother Myrtle.

Pearlie was a member of the Friendly Hours Homemaker Club from 1957 until it disbanded in the early 2000’s. She was a Sunday School teacher and 4-H leader while Brian and Susan were young. In 1983-1984 she was an AFS mom to Monica Vucasovic from Chile. That special bond continued until Pearlie’s passing. After retirement, Pearlie volunteered at Sauk Prairie Hospital and was a member of their auxiliary board for a number of years. She was the president in 1994. Pearlie and Verne traveled to every state in the continental United States in their Suburban, including 3 trips to Alaska. Pearlie’s grandchildren, Avery and Abby, held a very special place in her heart. She loved spending time with them on the farm as well as taking them on special trips.

Pearlie is survived by her husband of 63½ years Verne, daughter Susan (Alan) Williams, grandson Avery Williams, granddaughter Abby Williams, brother- in- law Ron (Donna) KIndschi, special sister-in-law Gertrude (Arthur) Christianson, numerous nieces and nephews, AFS daughter Monica Vucasovic and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Myrtle and Wilbert Schaefer, son Brian Kindschi and sister-in-law Marlene (Theodore) Meyer.

Due to COVID19 a private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie, The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or GraceWay Church of Prairie du Sac. `

The family is grateful to Dr. Meredith Baker for almost 25 years of care and compassion. Thank you to Pine Villa and all of the loving, kind workers who cared for Pearlie during the year she lived there as well as Kevin at Agrace Hospice who assisted her in her final weeks.

