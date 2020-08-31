LaVerne H. Taylor

Site staff by Site staff

LaVerne H. Taylor, 94, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020.

LaVerne was born on January 7, 1926 in Minneapolis MN., daughter of the late Harry E. Ford and Mable (Hoff) Ford. A graduate of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Design, she had a career as a commercial artist and a college instructor.

She married Johnathan Taylor on November 3, 1956 and raised 3 children.

LaVerne is survived by her son, Matthew (April) Taylor; daughters Roxanne (Jon) Taylor/Hundt and Andrea (Daniel) Taylor/Goryn. Her grandchildren, Autumn (Jeffery) Taylor/Fearing, Madeline (Patrick) Taylor/Grubb, Devin Hundt, Aaron Taylor, Shalane (Joshua) Hundt/Gerard, Stanislav Goryn and Vladyslav Goryn. Great grandchildren include June, Sumner, and Linden Fearing, Charlie and Jack Grubb, and Chiara Bauer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Johnathan of Fort Atkinson.

A private family memorial service will be held.

If you wish, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Jefferson County as she was a lifelong dog lover.

The Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com