Laurie A. Grossen

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Laurie A. Grossen, age 68, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. She was born on April 19, 1953, at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, the daughter of Edward and Hilda (Schlittler) Marty. Laurie graduated from Monticello High School in 1971. On February 12, 1972, she was united in marriage to Sheldon Grossen at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. Laurie was a farm wife and also worked as a pharmacy technician for over 25 years in Belleville. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and liked to attend theater shows and Badger Band concerts along with living in the country. Laurie enjoyed cooking and baking

or her family and friends and was always on the lookout for new Christmas cookie recipes to try. While she wasn’t one to travel Laurie enjoyed watching shows about traveling the world. She loved her feline companions, and always made sure to ask about her children’s pets. But most of all she loved time spent with her grandchildren and family.

Laurie is survived by her husband Sheldon, daughter Jennifer (Dave), son Richard (Heidi), step-grandchildren Katie and Alex (Chase), grandchildren Von and Cormac, and step-great-grandchildren Lincoln and Piper. She is further survived by her mother-in-law Lucile Grossen, sisters Marlene Groves, Susan Hefty, and Karen (Terry) Wichser, brothers-in-law Russell (Edie) Grossen and Terry (Ines) Grossen, sister-in-law Betty (Jim) Watkins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law William Grossen, brothers-in-law William Groves and Eugene Hefty, and sister-in-law Janice Grossen.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the First United Church of Christ, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Green County Humane Society. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

