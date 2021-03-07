Laurie A. Austin

Belleville/New Glarus, WI — Laurie A. Austin, age 64 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born on December 24, 1956 the daughter of Elmon “Pete” Ott and Minerva Johnson. Laurie grew up in New Glarus and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1975. She continued her education at MATC in Madison earning a degree in business. Laurie had worked at Reliable Insurance and then Madison National Life Insurance for 22 years. She had also tended bar for several years at the Kann-Am Bowl in Verona. Most recently she had worked at Culver’s in New Glarus. On August 13, 1994 she was united in marriage to Malcolm Austin at the Primrose Lutheran Church. Laurie was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. She was a fervent supporter of her daughter Noelle in her school activities and as part of the “Momarazzi” as dairy queen. Laurie also loved the animals she had around the farm.

Laurie is survived by her husband Malcolm, daughter Noelle, sister Jo Ellen (Ken) Schaefer, niece Erin (Garret) Newkirk, and nephew Eric (Amy Roeder) Schaefer. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Janet Austin, brothers-in-law Guy (Brenda) Austin and Bart (Tonya) Austin, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

