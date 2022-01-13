Laurence “Larry” K. Vance

We lost quite a guy this past Tuesday writes his wife, Diana. Larry Vance’s heart finally gave out at age 82, and he died at Monroe Clinic Hospital on January 11, 2022. I know I am not exaggerating when I write, “Everybody loved Larry”. With his Irish humor and wit he captured the hearts of everyone who knew him. Our three children Christine, Kerry, and Keith all loved him dearly.

Larry was born on March 18, 1939 in Delavan, WI. He was united in marriage to Diana Pederson on December 26, 1960 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine. He attended Wisconsin State College-Whitewater and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. Larry and his family came to Monroe in 1966 so he could begin employment at the Commercial and Savings Bank which grew to become Wisconsin Bank and Trust. At age 36, he became vice-president and comptroller, holding that position until his retirement in 1998. To meet people, Larry joined the now defunct Monroe Jaycees and rose to become the most outstanding member of the club. It was the Monroe Moring Optimist Club that won over his heart along with the Monroe Theatre Guild where he performed in many plays and helped put the sets together. While president of the Chamber of Commerce, Larry was asked to ride in the Cheese Days parade next to this writer who had a thrill. Our basement is filled with Lionel trains which he enjoyed for many years. Beauty surrounded our home as Larry was an avid gardener and there was plenty to eat from his vegetable garden. He walked two miles every day before his legs gave out. Larry was a fixer upper designing the patio in our back yard where he would lay the bricks by lantern light after work. He and Diana loved to travel which took them to Ireland, England, and Wales. They enjoyed visiting their children in New York, Naples, Saline, and San Francisco.

Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diana Vance of Monroe and their children who left Monroe to seek their destinies; Christine Rogers (Gareth), Saline, MI, went to study at Nottingham, England her junior year at Carroll College. There she met her future husband, Gareth, who came from Wales. They have a daughter, Cerys, and a son, Celyn, a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Kerry Prevolos (Dean), Naples, FL, graduated Summa cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, with a Fine Arts degree. Her artistry graces many homes in Naples and nearby cities. She now works with her husband, Dean, in his commercial real estate business. Son, Keith Vance graduated from New Jersey State College where he met his wife, Magdalena. He is associated with Fidelity Investments in Santa Clarita, CA. They have a daughter, Megan, and a son, Alex. Larry is further survived by two sisters, Trudi Bellin (Bernie) of Franklin, WI, Sandra Verrill of Delavan, WI; a brother, William Vance (Loyce) of Delavan; and cousins, Evan Sayer of Evansville, Betty Bradford of Delavan, and Virginia Sayer of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ferne (Doane) Vance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Monroe Theater Guild, Monroe Morning Optimist Club, or Feed America in Larry’s name. Due to Covid, the family asks that masks are worn while inside the church.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

