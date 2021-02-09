Laura Taylor

BEAVER DAM—Laura Lynn Taylor “Laurie” age 57, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

She was born on July 22, 1963 in Rock Island, IL to Dennis and Jo Anne (Pfanenstiel) Ash. She graduated from Central High School in Davenport Iowa, Concordia University and the University of Arkansas. Laurie was employed for Kraft Foods as a product supplier for Walmart. She loved concerts and long walks, particularly if it was on a beach; her Heaven on Earth.

Survivors include her daughter Susan Taylor of Sanger, CA; her son Shawn (Crystal) Taylor of Reeseville; five grandchildren Joshua, Alex, Nate, Isabelle and Lillian; parents Dennis and Jo Anne Ash of The Villages, FL; two sisters Lynette (Todd) Griffin of Milan, IL and Leanne (Eric) Scott of Colorado Springs, CO; a niece Megan and nephew Michael, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. A funeral service will follow.

