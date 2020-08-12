Laura Groth

Laura A. Groth, 75, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

She was born June 15, 1945, in Rice Lake, WI, to Lyle and Phyllis (Cleveland) Groth. Laura spent her early childhood on a dairy farm. Mom and Dad cultivated her love of animals and the out-of-doors. She grew up fishing, camping, and loving all the animals she could find.

Laura attended Barron County Teacher’s College and UW-Superior receiving her BA in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in 1965 at Birchwood, WI. In 1971 she began at Washburn Elementary and retired from there in 2009. An on-site experience with the University of Alaska gave her the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream to see Alaska and the Iditarod Sled Dog race. Laura and her fellow teachers developed an integrated math, science, and language arts curriculum based on the race, taught via satellite for the University. In 1996 Laura was awarded a Kohl Foundation Teacher Fellowship Award, was a WI Teacher of the year candidate and a Fraser Teacher of the Year award winner. She was a member of the National Council for Teachers of Mathematics, National Science Teachers Association, WI Elementary Science Teachers, and a past president of the Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.

Laura loved all things outdoors and took every opportunity to spend time cross country skiing, snowshoeing, camping, or hiking. She always had a classroom pet, everything from fish to hamsters and her favorite a Guinea Pig named Sparky.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Edward.

She is survived by her dog Tippy, her brother Craig (Cindy) Groth, her sister Chyril (Dennis) Chadwick, several Nieces and Nephews, and Great Nieces and Nephews.

Due to Covid19 there will be no public services, however, those wishing to honor her memory may do so by donating to:

Washburn Public Schools PO Box 730 Washburn, WI 54891 Attn: Laura Groth Memorial/School Forest Fund

“I treasured and celebrated each child as a unique and perfect individual.”