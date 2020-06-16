Laura Elizabeth Knop

MADISON-Laura Elizabeth Knop, age 55, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1964, in Madison.

Laura attended La Follette High School and MATC, earning a degree as a certified nursing assistant. She worked in various nursing homes in the area and was admired and appreciated by the people she cared for.

Laura is survived by her son, Ryan Bentz; her parents, Constance Knop and Allen Knop (Linda Sweeney); her brother, David (Teresa); and sister, Andrea; nephew, Michael (Lauren); niece, Morgan (Brandon); as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear. May you now rest in peace, Dearest Laura.

