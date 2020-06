Laun-Smith makes history at Beloit College

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

BELOIT, Wis. – This indoor track and field season Eva Laun-Smith added to her legacy earning All-American honors in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump. With those two, plus one she earned last year in the triple jump, Laun-Smith is the program’s first three-time All-American.

Comments

comments