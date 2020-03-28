Latinx Consortium for Action announces Emergency Relief Fund

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Latinx Consortium for Action announced an emergency relief plan for the Latinx community Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Lantinx Consortium for Action Emergency Relief Fund will focus on the needs of the Latinx community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will provide funding for undocumented Latinx workers and small immigrant-owned businesses.

The organization has already raised $235,000, according to the news release.

UW Health, SSMH, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, CUNA Mutual Foundation, leaders at J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County COVID-19 Emergency Fund all contributed to the relief fund.

To donate to the Latinx Consortium for Action Emergency Relief Fund click here.

