Another round of showers and a mix expected this evening – Chris

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers; high temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers early, possibly mixed with snow late, before gradually becoming partly cloudy by morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny; high temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Another big warm-up is expected for this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and milder with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and even milder with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A weather system will begin to affect Wisconsin on Sunday night with showers developing. Monday will be mostly cloudy and not as mild with occasional light rain; high temperatures will be around 50 degrees. The showers will end on Monday evening. Partly sunny skies will return on Tuesday, along with slightly colder temperatures; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing, possibly mixed with snow in the morning; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. While the showers should end early Wednesday evening, Thursday will be variably cloudy, breezy and a little milder with a chance of showers in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Skies will be variably cloudy on Friday, and it will be breezy and mild with a chance of showers; high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

For next weekend, Saturday will be partly sunny and continued mild; high temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Skies will become cloudy on Saturday night as showers develop. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Variable cloudiness and windy with a chance of a rain shower.

High: 46

Wind: W 12-25 MPH

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of showers early, possibly mixed with snow late. Then becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 28

Wind: NW 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny.

High: 40

Wind: N 10-20 MPH diminishing in the afternoon

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and seasonably cold.

Low: 23

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy and milder.

High: 53

Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, breezy and very mild (becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing at night).

Low: 42

High: 61

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and not as mild with occasional light rain.

Low: 43

High: 50

TUESDAY:

Becoming partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 32

High: 42

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing, possibly mixed with snow early.

Low: 30

High: 42

THURSDAY:

Variable cloudiness, breezy and milder with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Low: 31

High: 48

FRIDAY:

Variable cloudiness, breezy and mild with a chance of showers.

Low: 34

High: 50

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and continued mild (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing at night).

Low: 36

High: 55

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 42

High: 56