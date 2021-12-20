Latest tornadoes increase Wisconsin’s yearly total to highest since 2011

by Logan Reigstad

Grant County storm damage Photo: Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has recorded 36 tornadoes so far in 2021, the highest single-year total in a decade, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Five of this year’s tornadoes happened last week when a rare December severe weather outbreak swept across the region. Three of those were rated EF-2 on a scale from EF-0 to EF-5.

Last week’s tornadoes also have the distinction of being the latest on record in December in the state.

The remaining 31 tornadoes occurred between June 24 and September 20. Four EF-2 or stronger tornadoes hit the state in 2021, the most since 2014, the NWS said.

The strongest tornado of the year, rated an EF-3, tore through 10.6 miles of Grant County near Boscobel on August 7. The National Weather Service later determined it had winds of 160 miles per hour, making it the state’s strongest twister since 2008.

No one was injured in that storm, though more than a dozen homes were destroyed.

Dane County and Jefferson County each saw four tornadoes, while Iowa County saw three, Columbia County saw two and Rock County saw one.

2021 WI Tornado Update: 36 total tornadoes on the year, 5 added from 12/15 from @NWSLaCrosse and @NWSTwinCities. The 4 EF-2 or higher tornadoes this year are the most since 2014 (5) and the 36 tornadoes on the year are the most since 2011 (38). https://t.co/nzBhhNabMN #wiwx pic.twitter.com/dEmKItN5PB — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 20, 2021

The last time the Badger State saw more than 36 twisters was in 2011 when 38 touched down in the state.

