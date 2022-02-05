Latest Omicron-fueled COVID-19 wave peaked at more than 200% above previous high, PHMDC says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 case peak last month was more than 200% higher than the previous peak in the winter of 2020, the county’s health department said this week.

In its latest weekly summary, Public Health Madison & Dane County said last month’s peak, fueled by the more contagious Omicron variant, was 204% higher than the previous peak in winter 2020. Despite that, during the Omicron wave, hospitalizations in the county peaked at just 16% higher than in the winter of 2020.

COVID-19 case activity continues to decline in Dane County, though the Department of Health Services still lists it as critically high in all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties.

PHMDC’s latest summary, posted Thursday and covering the period from Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, showed cases falling to an average of 946 per day. Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, that average was nearly 1,300 cases per day.

The largest number of cases between Jan. 17 and Jan. 30 were reported among those ages 30 to 39.

Hospitalizations also fell to an average of 166 hospitalized per day. Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, the average was 184.

More than two-thirds of Dane County residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have now gotten a booster dose, PHMDC reported. Just over 82% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 77.2% are fully vaccinated.

As the number of new cases falls, Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said Thursday the virus could reach its endemic state by the end of this year.

