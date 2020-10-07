Latest Marquette Law School poll shows little change in Wisconsin voters’ plans for Election Day

Despite President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and the first presidential debate, the latest Marquette Law School poll shows people are pretty set on who they’re voting for.

Poll Director Charles Franklin joins Live at Four to break down the latest results and give some insights into Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

