Late Hank Aaron may replace KKK leader’s name on school

Associated Press by Associated Press

Mike Groll FILE - Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to the crowd during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., in this Sunday, July 28, 2013, file photo. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.

ATLANTA (AP) — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan member’s name on an Atlanta high school.

A school board committee narrowed a list of recommended name changes for Forrest Hill Academy on Wednesday and included two tributes to the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves right fielder, including Hank Aaron Center of Learning and Growth and Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

Aaron died last week at the age of 86.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the naming committee will meet Feb. 25 to choose a recommendation.

Forrest Hill Academy is named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.

