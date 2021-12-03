Larry Walsh

by Obituaries

Larry Walsh, 81, of Muscoda went to his heavenly home on November 30, 2021.

He died at home after a long battle with cancer. His earthly life began on March 10, 1940, when he was born to Robert and Jeanette (Koch) Walsh in Dubuque, Iowa.

Larry graduated from Tomah High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in Cuba during the Bay of Pigs. Upon discharge, he sold insurance for Catholic Knights Insurance Company (now Catholic Financial Services). He then became a carpenter, working for many people in the area.

He married Grace Rouse in Platteville on October 5, 1963, and they shared their joys and sorrows for 58 years.

Larry was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved to share many stories of his escapades.

Larry was preceded in death by his mom and dad and brother Patrick.

Larry is survived by his wife Grace; son Brian Walsh of Muscoda; daughters: Laura (Jon) Belflower of Muscoda, Heather Walsh of Arena, Diane Walsh (special friend Ross Nelson) of Richland Center, Dawn (Mike) Smith of Boscobel; brother Bob (Jen) Walsh of Richland Center; sisters: Kay (Dennis) Morel of Hendersonville, NC, Judy (Wayne) Bulin of Appleton, WI, Sharon Walsh of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren: Allen, Logan, Aaron, Justin, Samantha, Travis and Shane; cat, Sheldon; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until the departure to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10:45 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

