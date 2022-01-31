Larry W. Hill, Sr.

by Obituaries

Walworth, WI – Larry W. Hill, Sr., age 76 of Walworth passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 in Arlington Heights, IL.

He was born on May 24, 1945 in Sacramento, CA the son of Grover and Ethel (Skewis) Hill. Larry grew up in Washington State and joined the United States Air Force after high school. His service in the Air Force took him all over the United States and the world. While stationed at Truax Field in Madison, WI he met and married Diana Jozefowicz in 1965. Following his discharge, they first settled in the Northwest where Larry graduated from bible college to fulfill his calling to be a minister. This calling would lead the growing family to South Carolina, Oregon, and eventually Wisconsin in 1985 where he has lived since. Larry had also worked for Todd Shipyards, Boeing, Warman Pumps, and as an over the road trucker.

Larry is survived by his partner Barbara Ingalls, children Larry (Tammy) Hill, Jr., Jason Hill, and Donna (Bill) Clark, grandchildren Sarah, Garth, Brandon, Savannah, Melody, Jacob, and Trinittie, and great-grandchildren Adrian, Raelynn, and Lincoln. He is further survived by a brother Gregory “Kenneth” (Karen) Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Diana, and sons Brady and Jimmie.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com .

