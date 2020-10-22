Larry Severtson

ARENA – Larry Severtson, age 73, passed away quietly on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Larry was born June 18, 1947, in Mount Horeb, Wis. He attended school there before moving on to the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, where he graduated with a degree in Biological Sciences.

Larry worked through several different positions with the Department of Natural Resources before settling in as the Forestry Technician in Spring Green in the 70s. Much of his work there focused on forest fire management involving fire suppression, prevention and equipment management. He worked in Spring Green through his retirement in 2001. During that time, Larry was involved in his labor union, holding a variety of leadership positions. In retirement, Larry worked as manager of forest fire suppression air operations throughout the United States for US Forest Service and BIA.

Larry was a skilled and enthusiastic outdoorsman. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a collector of guns, especially muzzle loading rifles. As in his work life, he loved to spend his leisure time outdoors, too. Larry was also very interested in early Native American culture and crafts from the 18th century. He frequently traveled to attend Rendezvous gatherings, where others of similar interests came together. Larry crafted period tools and clothing and traded and sold them through his Trapper John business. He was known to some of his friend’s children as “Uncle Larry,” and he was a great influence on them.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann Severtson.

He is survived by many friends and colleagues who will miss him greatly.

Memorials in Larry’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chaimberlain, SD 57325 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

