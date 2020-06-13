Larry S. Whitehurst

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Larry S. Whitehurst, age 71, of Mount Horeb, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away from a short battle with cancer on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Virginia Beach, VA, the son of Claude and Betty Whitehurst. Larry graduated from First Colonial High School in 1967. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and retired after 21 years in 1988, receiving many medals during his tenure. Larry started his service in Communications as a Crypto Analyst in Vietnam and continued in Communications through several different bases overseas and stateside. Later he transferred into the Missile Field as a Site Manager. While at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, he transferred into Command and Control as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Command Post at various bases until his retirement in 1988.

After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked at Dean Health Plan for another 21 years as a Medicare Coordination of Benefits Analyst. While at Dean, Larry made many lasting friends, some who became like family.

Larry loved putting together military aircraft models and dioramas and painting them with precision. He also loved watching old westerns, historical movies and Hallmark movies at night with his wife. In the later years after their retirement, he enjoyed UTVing and snowmobiling with his wife and her parents, although he always did think that snowmobiling was an awful lot of work to get dressed!

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Julie Whitehurst; mother, Betty Whitehurst; daughters from a previous marriage, Lisa Messick (Charles Oudin) and Leslie Welch; grandchildren, Austin Messick, Karissa Messick, Brittney (Andrew) Cox, Brady Welch and Anthony Welch; great-grandchildren, Jade Hopkins, Aaliyah Hopkins, Brelynn Welch and Neveah Cox; brother, Willis “Bubba” (Debbie) Whitehurst; and in-laws, David and Nancy Kerl, Annette Kerl and Ellen (Jeff) Alberts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Whitehurst; brother, Roy Whitehurst; grandchild, Nicholas Oudin; and great-grandchild, Marcus Junior.

