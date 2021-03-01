Larry R. Willborn

Larry R. Willborn, age 79 of Cambridge, WI formerly of Belmont, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Cambridge.

He was born August 30, 1941 the son of Rudy and Lela (Gilbertson) Willborn. Larry grew up in Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Jean A. Bradley on August 1, 1964 at Truman Catholic Church in Truman. Together they raised their family in the Belmont and later Darlington. Larry worked as a cheesemaker for many years. In 1970 Larry and Jean purchased the Circle Inn in Darlington, WI, which they operated for 17 years. Larry later went on to work for Land’s End until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, Larry and Jean moved to Florida where they resided for 12 years. In 2016 they moved to Cambridge to be closer to their family.

Larry is survived by his wife Jean at home; two children: Brad (Mel) Willborn of Belmont, Robyn Willborn of McFarland, WI; his grandchildren: Av (fiancé: Jordan) Willborn, Nick Willborn, and Sadie Willborn; and one brother: David (Kay) Willborn of Fitchburg, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.

Larry was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jefferson, WI and was a proud member of the Elks Club. He cherished his grandchildren, and always enjoyed attending their sporting and other extra-curricular events. He was an avid sports fan – especially football, always rooting on the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

A private family Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Church (338 Chestnut St., Belmont 53510) with Rev. Thomas Coyle of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Jefferson, WI officiating.

Burial will be in Truman Cemetery at a later date.

A private family visitation will be held Saturday at the church.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Larry’s name.

Due to Wisconsin state mandate, masks are to be worn throughout your visit inside the church and that proper social distancing guidelines are practiced.

