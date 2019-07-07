Larry Lee Gardner

Larry Lee Gardner, age 69, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Leo and Irene (Belton) Gardner. Larry graduated from La Follette High School in Madison. He married Donna Gardner in 1983. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era.

Larry worked as a Madison Taxi driver for seven years. Larry was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Larry enjoyed telling jokes, playing cards and playing games on the computer. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Melissa Irene Gardner; brother, Thomas (Joanne) Gardner; nephews, David (Nina) Gardner, Tommy Gardner, Gary Gardner, Eric Gardner; and niece, Lauren Gardner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Gardner; parents, Leo and Irene Gardner; and brother, Richard Gardner.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

