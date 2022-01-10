Larry L. Haines

by Obituaries

Larry L. Haines, 69, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Larry Haines Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Larry was born on July 12, 1952 in Lancaster, son of Loren and Gladys (Mohlmann) Haines. He was united in marriage to Donna Griffith on August 30, 1975 in Platteville. Larry graduated from Lancaster High School. He was a lifelong farmer in Ellenboro Township. He was an avid hunter, both gun and bow hunting. He enjoyed his many trips out west to hunt and to see its’ beauty. He enjoyed camping and traveling and loved land conservation. He also looked forward to his annual trip to New Mexico to volunteer at Apache Creek Deaf and Youth Ranch.

Larry is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, Kurt Haines, Lynn (Eric Gray) Haines and Julie (Matt) Dabrowski; three grandchildren, Claire, Paul and Audrey Dabrowski; and one sister, Sharon (John) Fuerstenberg, nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Haines.

