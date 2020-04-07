Larry J. Swart

Site staff by Site staff

Larry J. Swart, 71, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Larry was born on February 18, 1949 in Potosi, Wisconsin, the son of Lawrence and Elvera (Eggers) Swart. Larry is a graduate of Potosi High School. He worked at Mound View Motors and Pioneer Ford as a mechanic, spent some time working for Rural Excavating, and most recently for Innovative Ag Services. Larry enjoyed keeping busy in his garden, woodworking, and looked forward to many projects in his newly constructed workshop. He was always quick to jump in to help a neighbor. He loved fishing, and especially looked forward to an annual fishing trip with his boys.

Larry is survived by his two sons, Jason (Nicole White) Swart and Logan (Elle) Swart; two granddaughters, Morgan and Mila; two step-granddaughters, Sophia and Courtney; and life partner Joan Droessler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.