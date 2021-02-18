Larry J. McCluskey

Ridgeway – Larry J. McCluskey, age 73, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

He was born on February 10, 1948 in Dodgeville, a son of the late Patrick J. and Mary A. (Paar) McCluskey. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1966 and on April 15, 1972, Larry married Carol Rowe at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a farmer his entire adult life, working for Jack Dougherty farm for 47 years and then working for several years on the farms of Tom McGraw, Jim McGraw, Dave Meyer and Casey Flannery. For the last 2 years, he worked for Kleenmark. He loved farming and landscaping with his boys and grandsons.

Larry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Carol; his sons Jack (Jessica) McCluskey, Terry (Karie) Larsen, Jerry (April) McCluskey and Joseph (McKayla) Hermanson; his grandchildren Rachel, Jacob, Sierrah, Jackson, Chloe, Destany, Taylor, Terry Jr., Kenny (Christina Bahr), Bree, Zack, Morgan, Shannon, Kingston, Audrey; two great grandsons Hunter and Kaiser; his siblings Mary Lou (Sam) Ace, Kenneth McCluskey, Dorothy (Dave) DeVoss, Geraldine Ruppert, Barbara (Howard) Wilkinson, Kay Ann Buechele (Gary Bohn), Mike (Chris) McCluskey, Bruce (Laurie) McCluskey; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Patrick and Dick McCluskey and his sister Patricia Kilkelly.

A Public Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, where masks and social distancing is required for your duration in the funeral home.

