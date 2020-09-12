Larry George Farnsworth

BROOKLYN / STOUGHTON – Larry George Farnsworth, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1940, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Earl Farnsworth and Jenevine (Luchsinger) Farnsworth.

Larry graduated from Brooklyn High School. He married the love of his life, Nancy Ortman, on Sept. 24, 1960, in Brooklyn Lutheran Church. Together they raised two beautiful daughters and they have spent 60 wonderful years together.

Larry served in the 32nd division of the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Tacoma, Wash. Larry worked as an assembly line / test driver for General Motors for 40 years before his retirement. He was a long time member of Brooklyn Lutheran Church.

Larry was a black belt in karate and he was also a karate instructor. He loved spending time with his daughters, some of his favorite time was taking them to horse shows. Larry and his wife Nancy, spent 30 plus years on a farmette in Brooklyn, Wis. There he raised horses, and many other animals. Larry was a family man, his family meant everything to him. He was a selfless man who always put his family first. Larry was a man of little words, but he enjoyed expressing himself through short stories. He was a great writer and he also wrote poetry. Larry loved nature and he loved spending time taking a ride on one of his horses. He had a great sense of humor and he was quite the practical joker. Larry enjoyed camping and traveling. Some of Larry’s most memorable travels were traveling all the back roads out west.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Tami (Mike Hachtel) Farnsworth and Lori K. (Vincent) Moll; grandson, Nathan Moll; granddaughter, Celina Moll; four sisters, Sandra Mortensen, Jill (Gene) MeDeiros, Debbie (Harlan ) Heller and Peggy (Dan) Smith; and two brothers, Doug (Liana) Farnsworth and Peter (Valarie Van DeMark ) Farnsworth; his very special dog Niki who never left his side and many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Philip Mortensen.

A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Brooklyn Lutheran Church, and the Spirit Horse Equine Rescue.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their amazing care.