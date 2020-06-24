Larry “Friar” Welsh

Larry D. “Friar” Welsh, age 68, of Highland, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friar was born on November 16, 1951 in Dodgeville to Stanley and Marilyn (Harms) Welsh and grew up on a farm north of Highland. He was a 1969 graduate of the Highland High School. Friar served in the U.S. Army from 1970 -1972 stationed in Korea at the DMZ. He married Susan Laufenberg of Muscoda on October 27, 1973 and they lived in Highland their entire married life. Friar worked in Sales in the Agriculture Industry and also enjoyed helping out on many area farms. He was very dedicated to the Village of Highland and supported every cause or event he could. He was a member of The Robert Kail American Legion Post #422, The McGuire-Longmeier V.F.W. Post #9440 and served on the Highland Fire Department for many years. Friar loved sports, playing slow pitch softball in his younger days, coaching for Highland Summer Rec or just watching his grandkids at their sporting events. He also enjoyed playing cards and watching sports. Friar was known to participate in pranks and shenanigans with friends and family but his greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Welsh; a sister, Cheryl Welsh and grandparents, Homer and Irene Harms and Ralph and Marie Welsh.

Friar is survived by his wife, Sue of Highland; two children, Amy (Jason) Hurda of Wauzeka and Troy (Nicole) Welsh of Highland; four grandchildren, Morgan and Cameron Hurda and Cohen and Cora Healy; his mother, Marilyn Welsh of Highland; five siblings, Lynn (Ed) Glanville of Highland; Dan (Bambi) Welsh of Highland; Neal (Jeanie) Welsh of Highland Candice Welsh (Mona Augustine) of Madison and Tom (Brenda) Welsh of Highland; a brother-in-law, Paul Schneider of Madison as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Highland Village Park with Pastor Ramona Orton officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Highland Cemetery will Military Honors Accorded by the Highland American Legion, the Highland V.F.W. and the United States Army Military Honors Detail.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Highland where Friar’s family request that you wear a mask and observe social distancing practices.

Visitation will also be held at the park on Tuesday after 9 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Highland American Legion or Highland V.F.W. would be greatly appreciated.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, is serving the family.

