Larry Denton Georgeson, age 69 passed away on June 25, 2018 at Lake Mills Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on March 6, 1949 the son of Denton and Phyllis (Rodefeld) Georgeson in Madison, Wisconsin.

In 1967, Larry graduated from LaFollette High School as valedictorian. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan always cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. In his younger years, he followed the Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Braves. Growing up Larry was very active in 4-H and showed Guernsey cattle at the County Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair. At both of these events, he won many trophies and awards. As an adult, he was very active at the World Dairy Expo for many years. Larry took great pride in raising Nationally Recognized Guernsey animals.

Larry is survived by his sister, Diane (Jerome) Lehman and niece Lynda Lehman and nephew Paul Lehman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Keith Georgeson.

A gathering to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

A special thank you to all the staff at North Shore Health Care (aka Willowbrook) in Lake Mills and to Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson for all their kindness, care and continued support will not go unappreciated.

