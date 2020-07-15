Larry A. Waelti

Stoughton/Belleville, WI – Larry A. Waelti, age 73 passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Columbus Health and Rehab in Columbus, WI.

He was born on September 16, 1946 in Stoughton the son of Burnett and Lorraine (South) Waelti. Larry worked at restaurants in Stoughton and ran a lawn and landscape business. He enjoyed collecting and tinkering with model farm machinery and toys.

Larry is survived by his daughter Dawn Markart, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Jeff Waelti, Gloria Johnston, Lou Ann Harrington, and Linda (Richard) Fargo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Belleville Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

