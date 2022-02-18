Large red barn makes three-mile move in Grant Co.

LANCASTER, Wis. — After three days on the move, a large red barn made it safely to its new home in Grant County Thursday.

Kyle Vesperman of Vesperman Farms said the farm on County Highway N where the barn originally sat was sold and the new owner had no use for it. Rather than letting it be torn down, Vesperman decided to take the barn and repurpose it.

With the help of Heritage Movers, the 60-foot-wide barn carefully crept across three miles of terrain this week.

“It didn’t really go on any roads,” Vesperman said. “It crossed over County N, it crossed over Boice Creek Road, it crossed over Farview Road, and then this morning it crossed over Old Potosi and it was pretty much 100% on farm ground.”

Vesperman Farms plans to use the barn for weddings and other events during the fall season.

They hope to have it open and ready next year.

