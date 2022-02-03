Investigation underway after officer shoots gun during attempted arrest

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an officer from a different agency shot their gun while trying to arrest a suspect on Madison’s east side Thursday morning.

In an update shared roughly four hours after the shooting, Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said state law enforcement officers were working with local police to make an arrest around 8:20 a.m. in the area near Eastpark Boulevard and American Parkway.

During the attempted arrest, an officer fired their weapon. Madison police officials say none of their officers fired their weapons, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says their personnel also were not involved in the incident.

Officials with the Madison Police Department said they were working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation at the time of the incident.

One suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities have not clarified to News 3 Now if the person was shot.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

A large police presence gathered after the shooting, which Madison police initially described as a “critical incident.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and attempted arrest.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the sheriff’s office is handling the investigation because of DCI’s involvement.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone who might have witnessed the incident to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported state law enforcement shot the suspect. We have reached out for clarification from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who reported the suspect was injured in relation to an officer-involved shooting, but did not specifically say the suspect was shot. This story will be updated when we receive further clarification.