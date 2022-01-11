Police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at officers during attempted arrest

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers shot a man after he allegedly shot at them while they were trying to arrest him for his suspected involvement in multiple armed robberies, according to the department’s police chief.

A large police presence had gathered on the city’s north side, near the intersection of Northport and Dryden drives, Tuesday afternoon in response to what police officials first described as a “critical incident.”

According to Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes, officers were trying to arrest the suspect at a nearby apartment prior to the incident. When police approached an area residence, the suspect opened a sliding glass door and jumped from a second-floor balcony, prompting police to chase him.

Just confirmed with MPD Chief Barnes: Police shot and hit a person they say shot at them while running from arrest near the Dane County airport this afternoon. We'll have coverage across the board on News 3 Now at 4, 5, and 6.@WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/pN47lzlTHa — Bradley Hamilton (@BradHamiltonTV) January 11, 2022

During the chase, the suspect fired at officers who then returned fire. Police shot the suspect “multiple times,” Barnes said. The man was taken to a local hospital and was “conscious and alert” while being transported.

“This is sometimes the dangerous realities of police work, making sure that our community is safe,” Barnes said. “And sometimes that means encountering people with nefarious intentions.”

Barnes said the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation. All of the officers involved in the incident will be put on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

The scene and incident are still under investigation, according to an incident report.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene to learn more.

