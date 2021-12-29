1 in custody after firing crossbow at police officer in Wisconsin Dells, police say

by Matthew Clark

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. One man is in custody Wednesday after a firing a crossbow at a police officer in Wisconsin Dells.

According to Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nick Brinker, the officer was not injured during the incident.

The incident happened during a large police presence early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Avenue and Vine Street.

Law enforcement officials from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response.

Authorities have not released any more information.

