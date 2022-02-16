Large law enforcement presence reported in Bluffview area of Sauk Co.

by Logan Reigstad

BLUFFVIEW, Wis. — There is a large law enforcement presence in the Bluffview area of Sauk County Wednesday evening.

Numerous law enforcement officials are at the scene near the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant between Prairie du Sac and Baraboo. The Bluffview Estates area is blocked off.

Sauk County dispatchers were not able to provide further details.

News 3 Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

