Best Nail Salon | Gold Winner

Looking for an elevated nail experience that’s unlike anything else in Madison? Look no further than Laquerus, located downtown at 426 W. Gilman St. This modern nail studio celebrates the artistry of both manicure and pedicure services, while also delivering peace of mind. By specializing in waterless services that exclusively feature non-toxic nail polishes and skincare products, Laquerus prioritizes the long-term health of both its clients and nail artists. If you’re not the mani/pedi-type, swing by the studio to see a rotating selection of clean beauty products and gift accessories.

426 W Gilman St, 630-9770, laquerus.com

