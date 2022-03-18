Lani Jane Rochon

by Obituaries

Lani Jane Rochon-Bass passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022. She was born the Oct. 17, 1947 to parents Harold and Doris Jean (Dunlap) Rochon. After attending Mazomanie Grade School; she was with the first graduating class in the new Wisconsin Heights High School; class of 1965. Lani went on to pursue a career in fashion merchandising and was a buyer for Manchester Dept. Store in Madison for a couple of years. She then decided to pursue a career in nursing; this was Lani’s passion, helping others. Lani attended Deaconess Nursing College in Milwaukee; graduating in 1980, shortly after she took a position at U.W. Hospital in Madison where she worked for several years. She later entered the home health field where she worked for 20 years as a home health nurse for Home Health United; retiring in 2015. Lani was united in marriage to Ric Bass on Aug. 30, 1980 and three years later they had a son Jacob. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, and cheering on the Badgers and Packers.

Lani is survived by her husband, Ric; son Jake (Shelley); her two beloved fur babies, Missy & Sissy; very special friends, Cathy Martin, Natalie Solem-Westegard, Tina Frosch, Marilyn Miller and special cousins, Len and Edith Szudy. She is further survived by other family and many friends.

Lani’s family would like to express their appreciation to Macey McIntyre for her timely help, Agrace Hospice caregivers, and the Health Care Professionals at the U.W. Carbon Cancer Center for their excellent and compassionate care.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 22, at the funeral home, visitation will continue Tues. morning from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Mazomanie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agrace Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lani Jane Rochon, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.