Lanes reopen following crash on I-39/90 near McFarland

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

McFARLAND, Wis. — A crash on the interstate caused “severe traffic delays”, according to an alert from the Wisconsin department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on I-39/90 South.

The right shoulder of the road was blocked about two miles past the Betlline, the alert said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported traffic delays stretching more than two miles.

