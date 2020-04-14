Lanes on boths sides of Beltline to close overnight at I-39/90, including some interchange ramps

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Lanes on both sides of the Beltline at Interstate 39/90 will close overnight throughout the week due to construction.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, some interchange ramps will also be affected as crews install new pipe culverts under the roadways.

The following highways and ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday:

All lanes of eastbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.

I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to US 12/18 eastbound (Exit 142B).

I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A).

These highways and ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday:

All lanes of westbound US 12/18 at the I-39/90 interchange.

US 12/18 westbound loop ramp to I-39/90 southbound.

Drivers must use alternate routes or follow the detour route during the closures.

DOT officials said the construction work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Construction on 371 roadway infrastructure projects throughout the state are scheduled to proceed. WisDOT is working closely with staff, contractors and laborers to follow the latest guidance from public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/o8hrSNxOTo pic.twitter.com/IWE3lqgkoe — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 13, 2020

