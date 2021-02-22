Lanes open after crash on Beltline at Seminole Highway
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple lanes are open again on the Beltline on Sunday night after a crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened eastbound on Highway 12 at Seminole Highway shortly after 6:40 p.m.
A news release said the closure of the two left eastbound lanes were open by 7:05 p.m.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.
