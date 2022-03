Lanes back open on Highway 78 near Mount Horeb after crash

by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — All lanes are back open Saturday night on Highway 78 near Mount Horeb after a crash.

According to Wisconsin DOT, the crash happened at 4:55 p.m. at Mineral Point Road. Officials said it was back open by 5:35 p.m.

A news release said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene.

