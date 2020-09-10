Lancaster planning to let it fly in 2020

Lancaster, Wis. – Last season Corey Hahn rushed for over 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead the Flying Arrows to a 9 and 2 record.

But this year with Hahn gone, John Hoch is going air it out a little more than usual.

“I like the thought of that” – @HaydenKnapp3 An aerial attack from the Flying Arrows? I mean it is 2020…. AND Lancaster returns starting QB Hayden Knapp along with a bunch of skill guys that plan to air it out this fall #wisfb @FlyingArrowNews @MRHLMSSS pic.twitter.com/pW8p5yjDfg — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) September 9, 2020

