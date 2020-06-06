Lana M. Withrow

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lana Marie Withrow, 55, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Lana was born on February 19, 1965 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, daughter of Bernard and Donna Jean (Kartman) Prohaska. She was united in marriage to Dean Withrow on September 17, 1988 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Lana graduated from Platteville High School in 1983. She attended UW-Eau Claire for two years and then UW-Platteville where she received her BS in accounting. Lana worked in accounting for over 30 years at Land’s End, Dodgeville, and after that she was a Grant Accountant for five years at UW-Platteville.

Lana had a zest for life that was unmatched; she lit up every room she entered and was a light to so many. She was always the life of the party and made those around her feel like family. While Lana was a favored coworker and friend to all who knew her, she lived to be a mom to her children and grandchildren (and many others). They could count on her to be the loudest in the crowd and the last in the stands showing her unwavering support. Lana loved spending time on her pontoon, playing volleyball, dancing at concerts and making friends out of complete strangers. While Lana was independent and lived her life, she took comfort in coming home to relax with her husband and enjoy a sitcom together. Lana created a home that was welcome to all. She was the kind of genuine mother that gave everything to anyone and asked for nothing in return.

Lana is survived by her husband, Dean; four children, Matt (Carrie) Withrow, Rachel (Adam) Beranek, Ben Withrow and Jason Withrow; two grandsons, Brayden and Bronson Beranek; sisters, Michelle (Ron) Newman and Lesa (Rick) Flugaur; brother, Garry (Kristal) Prohaska; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Sharon Withrow; brothers and sisters-in-la, Tim (Sonya) Withrow and Stacy (Tim) Kuhls and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her Nanny.

