Lana Ann Behnke

OREGON – Lana A. (McReynolds) Behnke, age 62, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Lana was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on March 26, 1958, the daughter of William “Bill” and Geraldine (Millard) McReynolds. She grew up in Livingston, Wis., and graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1976. Lana married Richie Behnke and they shared 28 happy years together. She worked at O & A Manufacturing in Verona.

Lana graduated from Southwest Technical College in 1977. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Badgers basketball and football fan. Her annual summer trips to Tomahawk fishing with Richie and the three boys brought her the greatest joy. She loved being great-grandmother to Zaylee who was so very precious to her.

Lana is survived by her husband, Richie; three stepsons, Jeremy, Craig and Nick Behnke; two granddaughters, Alexis Pollock and Kaylee Behnke; great-granddaughter, Zaylee Behnke; four siblings, Dixie Wunderlin of Cottage Grove, William (Dee) McReynolds of Racine, Claudia O’Brien of Fennimore and Jaci McReynolds of Fennimore; parents-in-law, Richard and Mardelle Behnke; brother-in-law, Mitch (Gloria) Behnke; and many nieces and nephews. Lana is preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Jim O’Brien.

A private family service will be held. A visitation will take place at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

