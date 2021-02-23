Lake Rescue team saves dog that fell through ice on Lake Monona near Yahara River

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team rescued a dog Monday evening after it fell through the ice into Lake Monona.

Fire officials said the dog’s owner fell through the ice while trying to rescue the dog, but she was able to get back onto the ice before the Lake Rescue team arrived. The dog and woman fell through the ice near the area where the Yahara River and Lake Monona meet.

By the time rescue crews arrived, the woman was able to get back onto the ice, but the dog was still stranded. The first crew at the scene tried saving the dog with standard ice rescue equipment, but their efforts were delayed due to the fragility of the ice.

The Lake Rescue team arrived a short time later equipped with an airboat that allowed firefighters to get closer to the dog. One firefighter, wearing an ice rescue suit, got in the water and pulled the dog from the water.

Officials estimated the dog was in the water for nearly 20 minutes.

The dog and its owner were both brought to a nearby ambulance to warm up, but they did not require further care.

MFD authorities said residents should use caution when venturing out onto the lake where the ice may not be as thick, especially at inlets like where the Yahara River flows into Lake Monona.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.