Lake Mills woman leaves hospital after 66-day battle with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — After 66 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a Lake Mills woman is going home.

Susan Slauson was admitted to UnityPoint Health Meriter on June 8.

She received an honor walk to celebrate her being discharged as she left Thursday.

While in the hospital, officials said she spent time on a ventilator.

Slauson joins more than 130 COVID patients who have been discharged from Meriter after beating the virus.

