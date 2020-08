Lake Mills to start school year with in-person learning

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills School District has decided to start its school year with all in-person learning.

The school board held a special meeting Wednesday night. The board also announced sports will be played in the fall.

Class is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

