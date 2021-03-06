Lake Mills thriving on and off the court thanks to a simple mindset

For the second time in school history, Lake Mills is heading to the state boys basketball tournament.

And in a season filled with uncertainty, the L-Cats are living by a motto that’s helping them reach their potential on and off the court.

“That’s one that you can really apply to any situation.” – @CharlieBender23 It’s a motto @LCatHoops head coach Steve Hicklin lives by: “give it your best and live with it”. And those 8 words have helped @LcatsAthletics reach their potential on and off the court. #wisbb pic.twitter.com/u8n9ROCm3G — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 6, 2021

