Lake Mills schools to go virtual for 3 days following 3 positive tests at local high school

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

iStock / eyecrave

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills School District is shifting to virtual learning for three days after three people at a local high school tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to an email from District Administrator Tonya Olson, the school district has also canceled its extracurricular activities and athletic practices for the remainder of the school week.

Activities will continue on Saturday and in-person classes will continue on Monday.

“We feel confident in the safety measures we have put into place in our buildings which allowed us to quickly identify close contacts,” Olson said in an email.

Olson said the three-day switch to virtual learning will allow for contact tracing to take place among the people who have tested positive.

The decision to go virtual from Wednesday to Friday was based on guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department, according to Olson.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.