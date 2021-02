Lake Mills outlasts Marshall in double overtime to head back to state

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

High School Girls Basketball

#5 Lake Mills 65, #4 Marshall 59 (Double Overtime)

Survive and Advance.@LGirlsbball did just that.@LcatsAthletics takes down Marshall in double overtime to head back to state. #wisgb pic.twitter.com/PPAiO7tiE4 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 21, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.