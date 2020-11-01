Lake Mills man arrested for 4th OWI

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills Police arrested Jose Luis Gonzalez Campos, 30, for his fourth operating a motor vehicle under the influence offense yesterday around noon.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers said they first responded to reports of a crash on I-94 east of Lake Mills. Upon arrival they located two crashed vehicles, a Hyundai and an Infiniti, in the eastbound ditch area with significant crash damage and open intoxicant containers inside.

Witnesses reported the male driver of the Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving before crashing into the Hyundai. They then saw the driver run from the Infiniti into a nearby wooded area.

Lake Mills Police and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office searched for the driver, located him nearby, and brought him back to the scene of the crash.

According to the incident report, Campos displayed signs of impairment and was given a standardized field sobriety testing, showing an ethanol level of 0.184.

Campos was then transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. He was then booked into the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held. He was also cited for operating after revocation.

